Tip helped lead to arrest of suspect in Neenah robbery and fatal shooting at local saloon
Casey Cameron, 36, of Menasha, was charged Wednesday in connection with the death of Kevin “Hollywood” Hein, who was shot and killed Oct. 14.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
