Timothy Ramthun, a Republican pushing to overturn 2020 election, appears poised to enter race for Wisconsin governor
Ramthun, who has been praised by former President Donald Trump, would scramble the Republican primary for governor with an entry into the race.
Average daily COVID-19 cases decline to the lowest point this year
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2022 at 12:48 AM
The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases declined to 2,864 cases Wednesday.
A 47-year-old Green Bay resident dies in a one-vehicle crash in the village of Howard
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2022 at 12:06 AM
Police believe the driver lost control of their vehicle after experiencing a medical emergency.
Republican lawmakers are seeking help from a felon who was convicted of fraud as they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2022 at 11:55 PM
The Assembly Elections Committee plans to give a platform Wednesday to Peter Bernegger, who was convicted of defrauding investors in 2009.
Wisconsin Republicans invite testimony from a felon who claims a 'sect' of Milwaukee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2022 at 11:40 PM
Wisconsin Republicans are putting stock in a felon convicted of fraud who claims a 'sect' illegally printed ballots for Joe Biden in 2020.
Snow forecast for much of Wisconsin, including about 3 inches in Wausau and Marshfield,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 9, 2022 at 10:43 PM
Parts of northern Wisconsin can expect 3 to 5 inches of snow, while central parts of the state will likely receive 2 to 3 inches.
Republican governor candidate Rebecca Kleefisch would ban mask mandates in schools
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2022 at 9:24 PM
Rebecca Kleefisch's position again puts her in contrast on COVID-19 issues with Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers.
Benson, Viola M. Age 83 of Mauston (Updated)
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2022 at 8:57 PM
Lake Delton Official Placed On Administrative Leave Pending Investigation
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2022 at 8:56 PM
