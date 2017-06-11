Timeline of Milwaukee police shooting that sparked riots

A former Milwaukee police officer is set to stand trial for the fatal shooting of a black man, which sparked two nights of riots last summer in the city’s predominantly black neighborhood of Sherman Park.

Source: WAOW.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.