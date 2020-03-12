'Time to stay off the ice': Several ice fishers rescued in Door, Kewaunee counties
From Red River Park to Egg Harbor, fishermen required emergency rescue as ice broke away from shore Thursday morning.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
