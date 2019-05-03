Time Federal Savings Bank to buy Wisconsin Rapids-based River Cities Bank
Time Federal Savings Bank will acquire River Cities in the fourth quarter of this year, according to a news release issued Friday by Time Federal.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
