Timberwolves Outlast Lady Golden Eagles in Girls Basketball

The Mauston Lady Golden Eagles basketball team hung in against Tomah but ultimately fell 39-26 in a non-conference girls basketball matchup. Tomah built a 10 point halftime lead and extended that to 14 early in the second half but Mauston cut the lead to seven points before Tomah pulled away late behind their ¾ court pressure defense. Mauston got 6 points apiece from seniors Sam Kobylski and Bridgett Gunther. Tomah’s Alexis Spiers led all scorers with 16 points. Mauston will travel to New Lisbon Tuesday for a non-conference matchup against the Rockets. Mauston is now 0-3 on the season, Tomah improves to 1-1.

