Tim Michels' victory speech after defeating Rebecca Kleefisch in GOP Wisconsin governor primary
Construction executive Tim Michels won the Wisconsin Republican nomination for governor after defeating Rebecca Kleefisch in Tuesday’s primary election.
Tim Michels' victory speech after defeating Rebecca Kleefisch in GOP Wisconsin governor...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2022 at 11:11 PM
Former Green Bay bus driver sentenced to 90 days in jail for driving elementary schoolers...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2022 at 10:39 PM
James Martin Nelson, 70, of Green Bay, drove 45 Lincoln Elementary fourth and fifth graders April 18 after drinking two beers.
Green Bay, Fox Cities gas prices are some of the lowest in the state. How a broken...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2022 at 9:33 PM
The Port of Green Bay became a hub for gasoline distribution in 2016. Since then, area gas prices have consistently been below the state average.
Wisconsin GOP received three times more corporate contributions than Dems in 2022
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2022 at 8:05 PM
The top corporate contributor was WEC Energy Group, the parent company of We Energies, the state's largest utility.
Wisconsin Democrats united while Republicans are still healing after a hard-fought GOP...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2022 at 7:10 PM
After a hard-fought primary between Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch, Wisconsin Republicans are still healing as Democrats present a united front.
U.S. Venture Open returns to full event, raising $4.8 million for area charities and...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 11, 2022 at 5:35 PM
The amount raised this year exceeded U.S. Venture's goal of $4.6 million and comes close to its record-breaking $5.2 million in 2019.
Mile Bluff has the Beef Coming to Elroy August 17th
by WRJC WebMaster on August 11, 2022 at 5:13 PM
Green Bay chef Ace Champion talks cooking for Packers, merging Cajun charm with Wisconsin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2022 at 5:07 PM
Ace Champion moved from Louisiana in the early 2000s with the idea of introducing creole cuisine in Wisconsin. He is accomplishing more than that.
This Florida couple have spent their summer volunteering in Wisconsin parks and hope to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2022 at 4:11 PM
The couple hope others will consider giving back in the great outdoors, made easier in Wisconsin this year by a new online volunteer portal.
