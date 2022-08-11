Tim Michels unleashed a one-two punch of massive money and Trump's backing to win Tuesday. Tony Evers thinks he can turn the tables.
Tim Michels’ campaign advantages were on display in the Republican primary. Gov. Tony Evers will seek to change the narrative in the general election.
Manitowoc woman accused of using company credit card to purchase more than $22,000 in...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Belinda M. Gehl was released from police custody on a signature bond and appeared in Brown County Circuit Court on Aug. 5 for an initial appearance.
'More than a chef'; How Ace Champion came from humble beginnings to become a successful...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM
Ace Champion moved from Louisiana in the early 2000s with the idea of introducing creole cuisine in Wisconsin. He is accomplishing more than that.
Door, Kewaunee County businesses are raising funds for Ukraine relief. How are they doing?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Door County Candle continues with a #FighttoUnite drive to get to $1 million raised, and Wakker Cheese is auctioning a portrait of Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bay of Green Bay's dead zones could be getting worse, and scientists say climate change...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Researchers are seeing signs that weather extremes are expanding dead zones, oxygen-depleted areas where fish and other species cannot survive.
A 2-year-old Packers fan from De Pere has become a viral sensation with her tea parties...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Aria Rubens, 2, of De Pere, talked her mom into letting her bring part of her Disney princesses tea set to Packers training camp. Then she went viral.
2022 U.S. Venture Open charity golf outing
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 11, 2022 at 3:38 AM
'This race is going to get nasty on both sides': Mandela Barnes, Ron Johnson poised for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2022 at 2:50 AM
Including spending from the candidates, who are likely to each raise tens of millions of dollars, the race could top $200 million in ad expenditures.
What to know about Tim Michels, the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2022 at 1:37 AM
What to know about Tim Michels' military service, net worth and the Michels Corporation.
