Tim Michels promises to divest himself from family construction business if he wins race for governor

Responding to ethics questions, Tim Michels said he would divest himself from his construction business if he wins the governorship.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
The autopsy for Chippewa Falls girl Lily Peters shows her death was a homicide
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2022 at 12:53 AM
Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 14-year-old boy in adult court with first-degree intentional homicide in Lily Peters' death.
-
Is there reasonable doubt without a body? Sturgeon Bay murder case from 1975 goes to jury
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2022 at 10:53 PM
Closing arguments took place Thursday in the trial of Richard G. Pierce, whose wife disappeared in 1975 and hasn't been heard from since.
-
Tim Michels promises to divest himself from family construction business if he wins race...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Responding to ethics questions, Tim Michels said he would divest himself from his construction business if he wins the governorship.
-
YWCA Greater Green Bay transforms Jackson Park into giant 'equity' board game as part of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2022 at 9:51 PM
Wage gaps and childcare shortages keep women, especially women of color, lagging men in income. YWCA Greater Green Bay is campaigning to change this.
-
'On cloud nine': Green Bay elementary school teacher comes in third with $3,100 on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2022 at 6:11 PM
The Green Bay elementary school music teacher said she is "still on cloud nine" from competing on the TV quiz show.
-
Wisconsinites have a poor view of Speaker Vos according to MU Poll
by Raymond Neupert on April 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM
This month’s Marquette Law School Poll shows Wisconsinites have a poor opinion of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, if they have one at all. Poll Director Charles Franklin explains. “Despite being such an important government figure and […]
-
Ex-Justice Daniel Kelly calls Brian Hagedorn 'supremely unreliable' as he pursues a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM
As he pursues a return to the state Supreme Court, former Justice Daniel Kelly is branding one of his previous colleagues a half-hearted conservative.
-
Bice: Wisconsin's Democratic U.S. Senate candidates criticize Amazon, but still own its...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM
Democrats running for Senate are united in criticism of Amazon for its union-busting efforts. They're also united in relying on the mega-retailer.
-
With no evidence, Rebecca Kleefisch, Wisconsin candidate for governor, says 2020 election...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2022 at 2:32 PM
Kleefisch compared decisions made by Wisconsin election officials to navigate COVID-19 to those of Tom Brady during the 'deflategate' controversy.
