Tim Michels ad faults Kleefisch for not initially backing Trump in 2016, even though Michels didn't vote in Wisconsin's primary

While Michels attacked Kleefisch for not backing Trump in during the 2016 Wisconsin primary, records show Michels did not vote at all.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



