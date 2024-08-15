TikTok posts – Video showing Boston Red Sox fans’ ovation for Jarren Duran after suspension was altered
Video shows Boston Red Sox player Jarren Duran getting a “MASSIVE” ovation after his two-game suspension for homophobic slur.
Source: Politifacts.com
HS Football Preview –2024 Brookwood Falcons
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2024 at 5:31 PM
HS Football Preview –2024 Cashton Eagles
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2024 at 4:49 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 15, 2024 at 11:07 AM
The Badgers name their starting QB to start the season – The Packers are getting ready for a joint practice at Denver tomorrow – The Brewers came from behind to knock off the Dodgers
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 15, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Fatal wreck involving train and semi hauling manure in Sheboygan County (TOWN OF SHERMAN) A truck driver dies when his rig is struck by a train. It happened Wednesday afternoon in the Sheboygan County town of Sherman. A 66-year-old Kewaskum man […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 15, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Evers reacts to voters rejection of Republican amendments (MADISON) During a Wednesday stop in the Wausau area, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers provided reaction to Tuesday’s statewide referendum results which saw both Republican authored […]
Cowan, Evelynn Pearl Age 86 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2024 at 9:31 PM
HS Football Preview –2024 Ithaca Bulldogs
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2024 at 6:30 PM
HS Football Preview –2024 Bangor Cardinals
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2024 at 5:49 PM
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 14, 2024 at 4:07 PM
AJ Dillon responding to fan criticism – Brewers looking to turn the tables against the Dodgers – Madison plays for NW League Great Lakes Championship tonight
