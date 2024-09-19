TikTok posts – No, this edited video doesn’t depict a conversation between Donald Trump and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Video claims to show Donald Trump in an interview with Diddy
Source: Politifacts.com
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/19
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2024 at 3:59 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on September 20, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Wisconsin Elections Commission asks state Supreme Court to decide on RFK Jr. on November ballot (MADISON) The Wisconsin Supreme Court is asked to decide whether Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will remain on the November ballot. The Wisconsin Elections […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM
AARP poll finds older voters motivated (UNDATED) The latest AARP Wisconsin poll finds older voters in Wisconsin are the most motivated to vote this November. Pollster Jeff Liszt said 75% of voters 18 to 34 are extremely motivated, and 91% of […]
Wisconsin Teamsters Joint Council 39 endorses Harris
by bhague@wrn.com on September 19, 2024 at 7:38 PM
The 1.3 million member International Brotherhood of Teamsters declined to endorse either Harris or Donald Trump. But Teamsters Joint Council 39 President Bill Carroll says the Wisconsin organization is backing Vice President Kamala Harris.
Klaus, Myrna Marie Age 84 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2024 at 3:45 PM
Walter, Byron Gary Age 77 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2024 at 3:44 PM
Titletown Report for 9/19/2024
by Bill Scott on September 19, 2024 at 11:28 AM
Jordan Love returned to the practice field on a limited basis, hoping to play on Sunday.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 19, 2024 at 11:27 AM
The Brewers wrap up their second straight NL Central title – Jordan Love returned to practice on Wednesday, hoping to play on Sunday.
Fatal Accident Near Tomah on Interstate
by WRJC WebMaster on September 18, 2024 at 4:06 PM
