Tighter unemployment benefits and rules on gas-powered engines. Here is the agenda for the Senate today
Senators on Wednesday will take up changes to unemployment benefits would cut weeks of eligibility tied to the state’s jobless rate.
Penalties in overdose deaths and the professional licenses backlog. Here are key issues...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 5:02 PM
With fentanyl fatalities rising, a proposal to increase penalties for drug dealers in overdose deaths is likely to advance to Gov. Tony Evers desk.
A bipartisan bill would allow Wisconsin pharmacists to prescribe some forms of birth...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM
The measure is getting its first hearing since the state's near total ban on abortion took effect.
Paintings come to life at 'Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' inside Resch Expo
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM
Get a sneak peek of 'Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' before it opens to the public at the Resch Expo.
Habitat for Humanity's 14-home subdivision targets Green Bay's affordable housing crisis
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM
Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity will build 14 affordable homes on Green Bay's east side over the next two years. Habitat says more are coming.
New legislation could remove licensing requirements for school district administrators
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM
Rep. Robert Wittke and Sen.Duey Stroebel have co-sponsored a bill that could lift licensing requirements to become a school superintendent in Wisconsin.
Republican lawmakers poised to block meningitis vaccine requirement for students
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 2:55 PM
The action would bar Gov. Tony Evers from implementing a new rule that would have required seventh graders to get vaccinated against meningitis.
Should I water my lawn as Wisconsin's dry spell continues?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 1:32 PM
The lawns are getting awfully brown these days across Milwaukee and Wisconsin. Should I be watering my yard?
Dylan Bizhikiins Jennings is first Native American appointed to Wisconsin's DNR board
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Gov. Tony Evers tapped Jennings, a citizen of the Bad River Ojibwe Nation, to serve on the board to work to conserve natural resources in the state.
