Tigers Remain in 2nd Place in SBC After 53-45 Victory in Boys Basketball Over Necedah

The Hillsboro Tigers remained in 2nd place in the Scenic Bluffs conference by picking up a 53-45 win over the Necedah Cardinals. Cade Jensen led the Tigers with 18 points while Trent Thorson added 12. Hillsboro is now 8-3 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and 11-6 overall. Necedah drops to 4-6 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and 6-10 overall. Landen Murphy scored a team high 15 points for the Cardinals in the loss.

Source: WRJC.com





