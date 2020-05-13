Tiffany takes win in 7th CD special election

State Senator Tom Tiffany is headed to Washington. The Republican took the win in Tuesday’s special election to fill the vacant seat in northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. “I have one goal as I go out to Washington D.C., and that is to get America back up on her feet again. This is a real […]

