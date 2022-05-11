Tiffany lone ‘nay’ from Wisconsin delegation as House approves more Ukraine aid

All but one member of Wisconsin’s U.S. House delegation voted for an additional $40 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine. In a press release following Tuesday’s vote, Seventh District Republican Tom Tiffany said that while he has condemned Russia’s invasion, he couldn’t support the additional money “when working-class Americans are struggling to find baby formula […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.