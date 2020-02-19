Tiffany and Zunker will compete for 7th CD

State Senator Tom Tiffany will be the Republican candidate in this spring’s special election in northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. Tiffany came out of the primary with 58 percent of the Republican vote. He said Tuesday night that his track record in Madison shows he can get things done. “We’ve been able to reform the […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.