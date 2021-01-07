Tiffany and Fitzgerald object to certifying election results

Hours after a Trump mob takeover of the Capitol, two Wisconsin House Republicans voted to overturn results of the presidential election. Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany voted to object to the Electoral College results. Fitzgerald had not said how he was going to vote before the chaos and delayed vote. In all, just over 120 […]

Source: WRN.com







