Tiedtke, William L age 78 of Elroy

William L. Tiedtke, age 78 years, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Serenity House in Tomah.

He was born on August 19, 1942 to Harry and Isolene (Ewing) Tiedtke in the Town of Woodland, Sauk County, Wisconsin.

William lived in the Wonewoc and Elroy areas. He was busy doing handyman work, small engine repair, mowing grass and farming. He enjoyed local fairs and tractor pulls, gas and steam engine shows, country western music and eating pie.

Survivors include his sons, Wayne Tiedtke of Reedsburg and Anthony (Amanda) Tiedtke of Mauston; granddaughter, Jordan Tiedtke; special friend, Joann Wastlick; siblings, Ramona Sorenson of Elroy, Judy (Dave) Johnson of Hillsboro, Jean (Bill) Mellentine of Reedsburg and Ronnie Tiedtke of Wisconsin Dells. He was preceded in death by his Parents; and wife, Susan Tiedtke.

Funeral Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at approximately 2:00 p.m. at the Pine Eden Cemetery in Wonewoc, with Pastor Robert Butler officiating. Visitation will be held at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc on Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







