Ticket prices for Packers-Bills game climbing to London game range
Green Bay Packers fans looking for a bargain in next five weeks could consider Washington. Other games are more costly.
Green Bay School Board elevates tax worries amid referendum, interviews head-hunting firms
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM
The Green Bay School District wants residents to know that their taxes can't double even if their property value did.
Brown County weighs $27 million loan to get high-speed internet in rural areas. Here's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Bug Tussel Wireless would extend higher-speed service into rural Brown County under a $27.2 million proposal under consideration.
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski starts abortion rights PAC endorsing Democrats to prevent...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM
After losing her U.S. Senate bid, Sarah Godlewski turned her campaign into a fund to block a Republican supermajority and defeat Ron Johnson.
Negative polling for Wisconsin's top candidates is setting the stage for 'unpopularity...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Tony Evers, Tim Michels and Ron Johnson are all under water in the Marquette Law poll, and Mandela Barnes is trending in that direction.
Brown County's COVID new cases flat; Wisconsin cases fall 6.3%
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 26, 2022 at 9:35 PM
Wisconsin reported 8,092 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 6.3% from the previous week. The previous week had 8,635 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.
What's real and what's fiction in Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series, 'Monster'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 26, 2022 at 9:10 PM
The new Jeffrey Dahmer series on Netflix uses a plethora of facts from the original reporting but there are a couple creative liberties, too.
A conservative website is suing the Wisconsin Parole Commission over access to names of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 26, 2022 at 8:44 PM
A website has sued the Wisconsin Parole Commission, claiming unreasonable delay in identifying who has been paroled in 2022
Fact check: Biden says Johnson wants Social Security and Medicare on chopping block every...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 26, 2022 at 8:03 PM
President Joe Biden says U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., wants to put "Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every single year."
