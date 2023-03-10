‘Tibet Day’ proclaimed in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Tibetan community commemorated the anniversary of a March 10, 1959 uprising in Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet, against Communist Chinese occupation of the country. Thousands of Tibetans lost their lives in the ensuing uprising. Tibet, or the Tibet Autonomous Region, was annexed by China in 1950. Governor Tony Evers issued a proclamation, designating […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.