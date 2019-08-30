Tiber, Ellen Alice Age 79 of Hustler

Ellen Alice Tiber, age 79 of Hustler, died on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at the Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday September 3rd, 2019 at 11:00a.m. in St James Catholic Church (100 Bartell St.) Camp Douglas, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday September 2nd at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W Pearl St.) New Lisbon, WI from 4:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. and also at the church on Tuesday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in St. James Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com





