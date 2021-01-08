Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers include 40 additional deaths

There were 40 more COVID-19 related deaths reported Thursday in Wisconsin. Just a day after surpassing 5,000, the state’s coronavirus deaths now total 5,079. Your #COVID19_WI update w/3,791 confirmed cases, 40 deaths & 99 hospitalizations reported since yesterday. Most of the state has seen no change in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the […]

Source: WRN.com







