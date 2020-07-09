Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin set two records. The Department of Health Services reported 754 new confirmed cases – a single day record – out of 13,158 tests processed in the previous 24 hours, also a record. Remember, in addition to the information provided by your local & tribal health departments, you can find more […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.