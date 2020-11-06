Thursday update sees COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths climb

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to head upwards in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services Thursday update included more than 9500 new positive cases, 223 additional hospitalizations and 38 deaths. Governor Tony Evers continues to urge everyone to do the right thing, by wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding group gatherings. “We can […]

Source: WRN.com







