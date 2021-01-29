Thursday COVID-19 numbers show generally positive trends in Wisconsin

Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin generally showed a positive trend. The Department of Health Services reported 24 deaths, bringing the toll to 5,811, with a seven day average of 29 deaths per day. DHS also reported that none of the state’s 72 counties showing critically high disease activity levels. Today’s #COVID19_WI update with 1,802 cases […]

Source: WRN.com







