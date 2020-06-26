Thursday COVID-19 numbers: positive test rate above 4.0% for second day in a row

The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin remained above four percent Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 464–or 4.1 percent — of 11,222 new test results were positive. That follows a 4.3 percent positive rate on Wednesday, and over the past seven days, an average of 3.6 percent of tests have […]

Source: WRN.com







