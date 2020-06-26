Thursday COVID-19 numbers: positive test rate above 4.0% for second day in a row
The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin remained above four percent Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 464–or 4.1 percent — of 11,222 new test results were positive. That follows a 4.3 percent positive rate on Wednesday, and over the past seven days, an average of 3.6 percent of tests have […]
Trump, in stop at Green Bay Austin Straubel airport, tells Hannity that Biden 'can't...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 2:13 AM
President Donald Trump recorded a session with Fox News host Sean Hannity before visiting Fincantieri Marinette Marine on Thursday.
Krentz Elected as Chairman of WLIC Board
on June 26, 2020 at 2:01 AM
The Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium has a new chairman for its board.
UW-Extension: Wisconsin Agricultural Land Values Remain Strong
on June 26, 2020 at 2:01 AM
Wisconsin land values remained strong over the past five years despite difficult economic conditions and substantial losses in the number of dairy farms.
Wisconsin to Share Federal Funds for Rural Broadband Upgrades
on June 26, 2020 at 2:01 AM
Latest Wisconsin Fair Cancellation List
on June 26, 2020 at 2:01 AM
CORRECTION NOTICE: The Ozaukee, Burnett and Jackson County Fairs have been modified, but not canceled as previously reported.
Applicants for Food Security Grants Urged to Sign Up for Email Updates
on June 26, 2020 at 2:01 AM
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture is encouraging those who may be interested in applying for grants through the Food Security Initiative to sign up for email updates on the DATCP website: FoodSecurity.
Brown County coronavirus: Three deaths bring total to 42; one in 100 residents infected
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 1:14 AM
The county continues to be have the second highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 after Milwaukee.
‘Like a yacht with missiles’ – Trump praises Navy frigate being built in Marinette
by Bob Hague on June 26, 2020 at 1:13 AM
At Fincantieri Marinette Marine Thursday, President Donald Trump praised shipyard workers, who will construct a new warship for the U.S. Navy. He also seemed to imply that he had input into the final design of the vessel. “People don’t […]
