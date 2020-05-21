Thursday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Here’s a look at Thursday’s statewide COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported six deaths due to COVID-19 over the previous 24 hour period, bringing the total number of lives lost to 487. Total confirmed cases are 13,885, an increase of 472 from Wednesday. Updated numbers, and now, with Langlade and […]

Source: WRN.com







