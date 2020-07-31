Thursday COVID-19 numbers back up above 1000 cases

For the first time in nearly a week Wisconsin reported over 1,000 cases in a single day Thursday. There were 1,059 positives among 17,270 tests processed in the prior 24 hours, according to the Department of Health Services. That’s a positive result rate of just over six percent, and comes as Governor Tony Evers issued […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.