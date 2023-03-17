Three years later: Lives lost, changed due to COVID-19 in central, northeastern Wisconsin
Three years into the pandemic, 14,339 people had died from the virus in Wisconsin, state data shows as of March 16.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
De Pere Council incumbent Dean Raasch faces challenger Mike Eserkaln in quest to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM
The race is one of four for the De Pere City Council; District 3 includes wards 10-16.
How three years of COVID-19 reshaped these Wisconsinites' lives
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2023 at 10:01 AM
A long-hauler who still can't smell. A college student who was barely on campus. The family of Milwaukee County's first COVID-19 victim.
This sensory gym for those with disabilities is the first in the Fox Valley
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM
The multi-sensory environment room is designed to help those who struggle with control over their bodies or environments.
Kewaunee County, Door County organizations receive grants from Green Bay foundation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2023 at 9:56 AM
The nonprofit organizations won grants to support literacy tools, children's programming, beach restoration, free chamber music for seniors and more
Fishing this spring? Sturgeon Bay named one of best spots in the U.S.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM
An international fishing trip website cited the game fish found in Lake Michigan and activities for anglers when not on the water.
Explosion reported at De Pere foundry, fire ignited when metal byproduct mixed with rain
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2023 at 12:48 AM
Officials said the fire started when molten metal biproduct mixed with rainwater, making embers that ignited materials on the building's roof.
Royall Boys Basketball One Shining Moment (State Intro)
by WRJC WebMaster on March 16, 2023 at 8:55 PM
Republican proposal to alter 1849 abortion statute won’t advance in Senate
by Bob Hague on March 16, 2023 at 3:56 PM
A proposal by Republicans to allow some abortions in Wisconsin is a non-starter with Democrats, and the Majority Leader in the state Senate. The bill would update language regarding the life of the mother in the existing 1849 law, and also allow for […]
8 tips to help Wisconsin parents find the right pediatrician for their kids
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM
There are many things to consider when finding a primary care physician for your child. We put together some advice from experts: doctors and parents.
