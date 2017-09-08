Three Wisconsin Republicans vote against hurricane relief bill

Three members of Wisconsin’s delegation voted no Friday, as the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill with more hurricane relief, a higher federal debt limit, and three more months of general government funding. Wisconsin Republicans Sean Duffy, Jim Sensenbrenner, and Mike Gallagher were among the 90 Republicans voting no. House Speaker Paul Ryan of […]

