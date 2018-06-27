Three weak twisters hit southern Wisconsin on Tuesday

Three weak tornadoes touched down in southern Wisconsin as storms passed through the area on Tuesday. A pair of tornadoes touched down in Lafayette County, while a third touched down in Grant County. National Weather Service Meteorologist Denny Van Cleve says all of them touched down in rural areas. “We had some crop damage, and […]

Source: WRN.com

