Three suspects in drug ring were arrested and charged earlier in veil of secrecy
Francisco Martinez, 37, and two other men were charged in court days before a drug ring was officially busted.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Gov. Tony Evers vetoes 'born alive' legislation and other abortion measures13 hours ago
- Dad, son charged in blasts at Northwoods asphalt plant. Dad had past charges of terrorist ...14 hours ago
- Police logs: Caller reports stolen mayonnaise14 hours ago
- La Crosse Police: Man’s Death Considered Accidental15 hours ago
- Assembly approves bill to end 5 county Miller Park sales tax17 hours ago
- Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds state’s lame-duck laws17 hours ago
- Veterans Cemetery Project Incorporated to Hold Flag Retirement Ceremony June 22nd19 hours ago
- Kennedy (Cook), Ardell Louise Age 83 of Camp Douglas19 hours ago
- Mark Pocan – Universal health care diagnosis is on the mark20 hours ago
- Steil Amendment Helps Fund Dairy Business Initiatives20 hours ago
- State Dairy Groups Praise USDA’s Change in Cover Crop Policy20 hours ago
- State FFA Foundation Elects New Board Members20 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.