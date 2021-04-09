Three Necedah Residents Arrested on Drug Charges

On April 7th, at 3:25pm, Juneau County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 21 in Cutler Township on a vehicle with no front license plate. Juneau County K-9 Timo alerted to the presence of illicit drugs in the vehicle. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, numerous illicit substances were located. The driver, Lisa Jameson, age 55 and two passengers, Richard Jones, age 55, and Jeffrey Hatfield, age 30 all of Necedah were arrested and transported to the Juneau County Jail.

As a result of the traffic stop a warrant was served on the residences of the parties involved by the Juneau County Drug Task Force. Illicit drugs and items utilized in drug trafficking, as well as $45,000.00 in cash were located.

As a result of the investigation the following charges were filed.

Jeffrey Hatfield:

Probation hold; Possess Cocaine W/Intent to Deliver; Possession of Fentanyl; Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Richard Jones:

Possession w/Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession w/Intent to Deliver Fentanyl; Possession w/Intent to Deliver Fentanyl; Possession W/Intent to Deliver Morphine; Possession of a Stolen Firearm; Maintaining Drug Trafficking Place

Lisa Jameson:

Possession w/Intent to Deliver Cocaine; Possession w/Intent to Deliver Fentanyl; Possession w/Intent to Deliver Morphine; Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

The incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Drug Task Force and the State of Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation

Source: WRJC.com







