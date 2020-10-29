Three more added to Wisconsin football COVID-19 list

The Wisconsin football program has confirmed more positive PCR tests for COVID-19. The Wisconsin Athletic Department released the additional numbers Thursday afternoon. One positive result was received late Wednesday, while two others were confirmed on Thursday morning. All three were the pending results referenced in Wednesday morning’s initial announcement. There are currently 16 active COVID-19 […]

