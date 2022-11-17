Three Madison Police Department employees arrested in past two weeks
One officer, suspended in 2013, was arrested in Columbia County Nov. 8 for charges related to domestic abuse.
Military leader from Green Bay records 'Dover Road,' song about PTSD and part of his...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2022 at 4:49 PM
The road in and out of battle in Iraq has come to mean more to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Aschinger. "I'm proud to say that I have PTSD."
Allard, Deborah J. Age 67 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM
Green Bay Schools continues to trail behind Brown County districts on state report cards.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2022 at 4:02 PM
Every Brown County area district met or exceeded expectations, but not every school did. The majority of district scores decreased, but only slightly.
Top-ticket Republican candidates lose ground in northeast Wisconsin counties as they fail...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 17, 2022 at 3:47 PM
GOP candidates for governor and U.S. Senate previously won Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties by double digits. Why did that margin shrink?
A first-of-its-kind project in southwestern Wisconsin is helping land adapt to climate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Wisconsin DNR is restoring hundreds of acres of land at Rush Creek State Natural Area in hopes of making it hardier in face of climate change.
Veterans contribute $400 million to Brown County's economy, yet many need help
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2022 at 11:06 AM
Military veterans who run and work for businesses serve the community, but many rely on help as they struggle with homelessness and substance issues.
Wisconsin part of multistate, $391M location tracking settlement with Google
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2022 at 12:12 AM
Wisconsin reaches $8.4 million tracking settlement with Google. Company must be more transparent about its practices
Ron Johnson opposes bill to codify same-sex marriage, despite attempt to address concerns...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2022 at 11:35 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson will not support the bill despite an amendment aimed to address concerns over religious protections, his office said.
Door County Christkindlmarkt is back and much bigger for its second year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM
39 vendors will show and sell their wares at the three-weekend, old-world German-style Christmas market at Corner of the Past Museum in Sister Bay
