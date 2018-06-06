Three killed in Taylor County crash

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a crash that killed three people in northern Wisconsin Monday night. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department said 49-year-old William Juneau and a passenger, 51-year-old Sandra Haff, were killed on impact when Juneau lost control and crashed into a large piece of logging equipment. An eyewitness said […]

