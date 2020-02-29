Three Juneau County Residents Face Drug Charges
Three area residents are facing multiple drug related charges after an investigation between Juneau County Detectives and the Juneau County Drug Task force. They conducted an investigation on February 6th having a confidential informant purchase methamphetamine from 27 year old Nicholas Guziejka of Marion Township and 25 year old Dixie Olsen of Mauston. Approximately 4 grams of Methamphetamine were sold to the informant. A 2nd sale was conducted on February 11th. Detectives interviewed Guziejka on February 25th. He told authorities he would by a “20” of meth from 54 year old Robert Watters as well as pick up other meth from Watters to sell. They all face charges of Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place, and Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine. Watters also faces 2 Counts of Felony Bail Jumping.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- As coronavirus outbreak spreads, universities in Wisconsin discontinue study abroad trips55 mins ago
- Mauston Man Once Again Charged with Theft2 hours ago
- Three Juneau County Residents Face Drug Charges2 hours ago
- Gundersen St. Joseph’s support services building opens March 22 hours ago
- St. Norbert College brings back students studying in Italy amid coronavirus concerns6 hours ago
- Sushi Lover coming to Appleton, Mason Crosby re-signs with Packers: Stories you loved10 hours ago
- Moore memorializes Molson Coors victim on House floor23 hours ago
- Wisconsin coronavirus patient cleared23 hours ago
- Building Commission Okays Funding for Dairy Research Project1 day ago
- Cascade Meat Plant Recalls Bacon Products1 day ago
- FSA Announces Updates for Honeybee Producer Assistance1 day ago
- Badgers upset #22 Michigan, win fifth straight2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.