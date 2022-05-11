Three elderly Marathon County residents scammed by crooks pretending to be grandchildren

Marathon County deputies say a group of scammers stole over 80 thousand dollars from three elderly residents over the last few weeks. Public information officer Sarah Severson says the scammers pretended to be distressed grandchildren. “That grandchild was being held in jail and needed bond money and these individuals called asking for that money and then […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.