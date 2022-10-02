Three die when plane hits home but two in house unhurt

Three people aboard a small airplane died after it struck a home near a Minnesota airport, but the two people inside the house were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into a the second floor of a…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.