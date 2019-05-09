Three charged in Marshfield arson, fourth accused of covering up boyfriend's involvement
Wood County prosecutors say Tracy Hoover, 47, said she'd rather burn down her mobile home than have it go to owners of a Marshfield trailer park.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
