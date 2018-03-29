Three announced candidates in 1st Senate District special election

Hours after Governor Scott Walker complied with a court order by by setting the date for a special election in two vacant legislative seats, three candidates are already in the race in the 1st Senate District. Door County Economic Development Corporation executive director Caleb Frostman is running as a Democrat. Reprsentative Andre Jacque of De […]

