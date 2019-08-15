Three Adams County Lakes Close Due to Toxic Green Algae

Three beaches on Adams County lakes have closed indefinitely due to several people getting sick from coming into contact with toxic green algae. Lake Arrowhead, Petenwell, and Castle Rock Lakes were all closed last week. Contact with the toxic green algae can cause symptoms of headaches, stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle weakness, fever, and trouble breathing. It is unconfirmed how many fell ill to the green algae or when the lakes will reopen. If you come into contact with the green algae make sure to wash yourself off right away.

Source: WRJC.com





