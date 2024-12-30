Threads posts – Purported Jimmy Carter quote about evangelical Christianity being ‘hijacked’ is from 2005 paraphrase

President Jimmy Carter verbatim said, “evangelical Christianity has been hijacked by people who would have given Jesus himself the boot if he knocked on their door.”
Source: Politifacts.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment