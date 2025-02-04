Threads posts – No, Karoline Leavitt didn’t invoke Jesus Christ in response to a tariffs question
Says White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Jesus didn’t have electricity and he did just fine.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/3
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2025 at 4:56 PM
Boys Basketball Royall 64 Mauston 41 Hillsboro 76 La Farge 39 (Miles Ravenscoft 16points for Hillsboro) Arcadia 67 Bangor 46 Westfield 76 New Lisbon 42 Wauzeka-Steuben 45 Brookwood 33 Holmen 75 Tomah 73 Adams-Friendship 48 Wisconsin Rapids […]
Royall Downs Mauston in County Rivalry
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2025 at 4:54 PM
The Royall Panthers remained perfect on their season downing Mauston 64-41 Monday night in a non-conference boys basketball game. Trey Wildes led the offensive charge with 17points, Carter Uppena added 14, while Ben Crneckiy added […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Milwaukee County bus driver charged in fatal Christmas Day crash (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee County Transit driver is charged in a fatal Christmas Day crash on the city’s northwest side. Prosecutors claim that when Montrell Pharm fell asleep at […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 4, 2025 at 12:07 PM
The Bucks fell to Oklahoma City on Monday night – Wisconsin and Marquette dip in the top 25 polls – Packers fans are hoping Green Bay could be a good landing spot for pass rush specialist Myles Garrett.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 4, 2025 at 8:42 AM
MKE Mitchell reports increase in passengers (MILWAUKEE) Passenger numbers are up at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The airport reached a new milestone in passenger traffic in 2023 when it surpassed the six million traveler mark for the […]
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2025 at 6:42 PM
Boys Basketball Hillsboro 75 Wonewoc-Center 25 (Miles Ravenscroft 19points for Hillsboro) Necedah 37 Cashton 30 Royall 74 New Lisbon 41 Bangor 66 Brookwood 36 La Crosse Central 64 Tomah 34 Ithaca 81 Weston 41 Berlin 80 Adams-Friendship 43 […]
Mauston Wrestling Fairs Well at Indees Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2025 at 5:36 PM
It was an exciting day of wrestling for Mauston at Indees Tourney, tuning up for Tourney Time. Team took 2nd/18, falling just short of Div 1 Hudson 264 to 259.5. Champs Preston Seebecker [31-7] Landynn Miller [27-6] Brekk Peterson [26-14] […]
Roll the dice at Mile Bluff’s “Casino Royale: A High Stakes Gala”
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2025 at 5:34 PM
Channel your inner Bond. James Bond that is. Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is inviting you to “Casino Royale: A High Stakes Gala” on Saturday, April 12 at Glacier Canyon Conference Center at the Wilderness […]
Mead, Sharon J. Age 89 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2025 at 4:09 PM
Sharon J. Mead, age 89, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at Crest View in New Lisbon. A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in […]
