Threads posts – No, Donald Trump didn’t post that Kamala Harris used to be a man
Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Kamala Harris used to be a man named Kamal Aroush.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Evans, Donald M. Age 77 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on August 27, 2024 at 3:21 PM
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 27, 2024 at 11:42 AM
The Packers make a trade for a backup QB – The Brewers host the Giants tonight – The Badger women’s VB team opens their season on the road tonight.
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 27, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Woman dead following shooting, standoff in Waukesha (WAUKESHA) A woman has died and a suspect is in custody following a shooting and standoff Sunday night in Waukesha. Police there responded to reports of gunshots at a residence. The suspect […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 27, 2024 at 8:50 AM
AAA tracker shows lowest gas prices of summer (UNDATED) Wisconsin gas prices are the lowest of the summer as the Labor Day weekend approaches. Gas prices are down, driven by a drop in global oil prices last month. The Triple AAA gas price tracker […]
-
Titletown Report for 8/27/2024
by Bill Scott on August 27, 2024 at 6:07 AM
NFL Roster cuts are drawing closer
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 26, 2024 at 8:47 PM
Badgers ready to open season Friday, DL James Thompson likely done for the season – Appleton native Danny Jansen appears on both sides of Major League box score.
-
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 8/23
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2024 at 6:17 PM
-
Ganster, Kenneth Roy Age 80 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2024 at 2:55 PM
-
HS Football Preview –2024 Hillsboro Tigers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2024 at 3:28 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.