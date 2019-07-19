Thousands without power in Madison following MG&E fire

Thousands of people are without power in Madison, following a power station fire. Initial reports had over 13,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without service due to a transformer explosion and fire at MG&E’s downtown Madison facility. A second fire occurred at a substation just south of downtown. Both fires were out by 9:00 […]

