Thousands Of Electric Customers Still Offline After Weekend Storms

Wisconsin emergency management officials report thousands of electric customers are still without power after last weekend’s storms. The best estimate as of last night was about eight-thousand homes still in the dark. Nine counties have declared a state of emergency due to the storm damage. An early estimate puts the total storm damage at two-point-three-million dollars — a figure which is expected to rise as more reports come in.

Source: WRJC.com





