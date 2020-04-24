Thousands gather at state Capitol to protest restrictions, risking health
Friday’s protest is the third in Wisconsin in less than a week.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Live coronavirus updates: Wisconsin records 304 new cases, a record high, as testing also...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2020 at 8:41 PM
The latest on coronavirus in Wisconsin: confirmed cases, cancellations and more you need to know.
-
Golf courses open back up on Friday after COVID-19 restrictions lifted
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2020 at 8:34 PM
Golf courses open back up on Friday after COVID-19 restrictions lifted
-
Green Bay coronavirus updates: Green Bay creates $100K pandemic relief fund for small...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2020 at 8:17 PM
Employers can apply for up to $5,000 or $10,000 each depending on their company size.
-
Thousands gather at state Capitol to protest restrictions, risking health
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2020 at 7:57 PM
Friday's protest is the third in Wisconsin in less than a week.
-
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay to furlough 227 staff members from May 2-31; tennis...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2020 at 7:34 PM
227 staff members as well as administration are furloughed through May. Faculty and other nine-month employees are not affected.
-
OSHA investigates Green Bay meatpacking plants as Brown County coronavirus cases swell...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2020 at 7:26 PM
The federal agency is inspecting JBS Packerland and American Foods Group after a worker rights group filed a complaint about safety conditions.
-
Friday Juneau County COVID 19 Updates
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2020 at 7:25 PM
Tune in Monday for a do not miss interview at 8:30 am as Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich joins the staff from Mile Bluff Medical Center for an update on the COVID-19 status in the area.
-
All businesses could resume operations with coronavirus mitigation strategies under WMC...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2020 at 6:53 PM
WMC shared its Back to Business plan Friday — the same day Gov. Tony Evers' initial stay-at-home order was set to expire.
-
USDA Approves Program to Feed Kids in Wisconsin
on April 24, 2020 at 6:29 PM
U.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.