Those young white men with guns at protests are likely affiliated with far-right group the Boogaloo

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
World Dairy Expo Decides to Cancel
on June 5, 2020 at 2:44 AM
Wisconsin's largest agricultural gathering of the year is a no go for 2020.
-
Dairy Processor Grant Recipients Named
on June 5, 2020 at 2:44 AM
Nearly a dozen Wisconsin dairy companies have been named recipients of Dairy Processor Grants.
-
May Class III Milk Price Announced at $12.14
on June 5, 2020 at 2:44 AM
The USDA announced that the May Federal Order Class III price was $12.
-
Tractor Accident Kills Iowa County Man
on June 5, 2020 at 2:44 AM
A 23-year-old Mineral Point man was killed Tuesday evening when the tractor he was driving lost control while traveling downhill.
-
Report: Agriculture Remains Huge Contributor to Wisconsin Jobs
on June 5, 2020 at 2:44 AM
No matter what part of the state you are from, agriculture continues to have a large impact on the jobs in your county.
-
1 in 4 Wisconsin nursing homes hit by COVID-19, data show. One facility reports 57 deaths.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2020 at 1:49 AM
But new federal numbers are deeply flawed, underestimating the problem and leaving consumers in the dark.
-
Protesters have demanded police departments be 'defunded.' Tony Evers says that goes too...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2020 at 1:08 AM
The idea of significantly reducing or eliminating police funding has shifted from a fantasy pushed by activists to real action considered by some Democratic officials.
-
Those young white men with guns at protests are likely affiliated with far-right group...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2020 at 12:58 AM
Some gun-toting men affiliated with the far-right group the Boogaloo offer to protect protesters while others seek violence.
-
Green Bay man to be charged Friday for role in May 22 west-side shooting that injured...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2020 at 12:39 AM
The 26-year-old is being held in the Brown County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
